Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized on research in universities to provide informed choices to the youth.

Addressing a ceremony at Al-Qadir University in Jhelum on Monday, he said the universities have a role to play for character building of students in the light of Seera-e-Tayyeba.

The Prime Minister said unless we practice Seerat-un-Nabi Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Alayhee Wassalam, we cannot attain the status dreamt by Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He said Al-Qadir University would engage with international Islamic scholars to provide world level education facilities to the students. He expressed the confidence that the university would build leadership qualities among the students.

Underlining the need for promotion of debate in the society, he said thought process must be advanced. He said character and morality of the nation would be uplifted on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina.

