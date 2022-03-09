PM enjoys support of majority parliamentarians: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoys the support of majority parliamentarians and opposition’s no-confidence motion is destined to fail.

Addressing a news conference, along with Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, in Islamabad on Wednesday evening, he said around 184 members of the National Assembly are strongly standing behind Prime Minister Imran Khan. He demanded the Speaker National Assembly to convene session of the Assembly to sort out the issue of no-trust motion.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said PML-N and PPP have been involved in horse-trading in the past and now Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are taking this practice to new heights. He said Imran Khan is the sole challenger of these merchants of horse-trading. He said Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari believe in politics of money and looting and stashing national wealth abroad. He said they are offering millions of rupees to buy the loyalty of our members.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Maulana Fazlur Rehman had also gotten personal benefits from past governments. He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has also been accepting money from foreign forces. The Minister for Information announced that now the government will not indulge in any kind of talks with the opposition and deal its negative tactics accordingly.

Speaking on the occasion, Hammad Azhar said Prime Minister Imran Khan has put country’s economy on the path of growth and development.

Hammad Azhar said Prime Minister Imran Khan is pursuing an independent and strategic foreign policy in the best interest of Pakistan.

