PM expresses gratitude to people especially women for attending public gathering

Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked everyone, especially women, who attended the Amr-bil-Maroof public gathering from across Pakistan, making it the biggest ever public meeting in the capital.

In a tweet, he also thanked all those who were unable to get into the jalsagah and were stuck on the roads. The Prime Minister also thanks to all the organisers.

