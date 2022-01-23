PM expresses resolve to raise voice for resolving humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan

PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the resolve to raise his voice for resolving humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan.

In a tweet on Sunday, he urged people to join international initiatives for addressing the Afghan crisis, which has put millions of Afghans, especially children, at risk of starvation.

