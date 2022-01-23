PM expresses resolve to raise voice for resolving humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the resolve to raise his voice for resolving humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan.

In a tweet on Sunday, he urged people to join international initiatives for addressing the Afghan crisis, which has put millions of Afghans, especially children, at risk of starvation.

I will add my voice also and want people to join an international initiative to raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan, putting at risk of starvation millions of Afghans, especially children. #SaveAfghanLives pic.twitter.com/HFrsAOfZSm — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 23, 2022

