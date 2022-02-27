PM expresses resolve, unwavering commitment to country’s security

Prime Minister Imran Khan says believing in conflict resolution through dialogue and diplomacy should never be taken as a sign of weakness.

On the occasion of third anniversary of Operation Swift Retort in a tweet on Sunday, he said we are resolute and unwavering in our commitment to the security of our country and our nation.

He said we showed India on 27 February 2019, when it chose to attack us, that our armed forces backed by the nation will respond to military aggression and prevail at all levels.

We are resolute & unwavering in our commitment to the security of our country and our nation. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 27, 2022

