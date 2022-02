Prime Minister Imran Khan has felicitated Saudi leadership on the founding day of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, being celebrated today (Tuesday).

In a tweet, the Prime Minister extended heartiest greetings to the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and the brotherly people of the Kingdom.

The Prime Minister also prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

