PM fulfilled promise of strong LG system: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday Prime Minister Imran Khan fulfilled the promise of strong local government system by elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a tweet, he said Imran Khan was the only leader who put his political interests behind and thought for the country and the people. The minister said that KPK LG elections were important in two respects.

خیبر پختونخواہ کے انتخابات دو حوالوں سے اہم ہیں پہلا یہ کہ پہلی بار براہ راست تحصیل کی سطح پر براہ راست ووٹ سے منتخب نمائندوں کو اختیارات منتقل ہو رہے ہیں مضبوط مقامی حکومت کا وعدہ صرف عمران خان نے پورا کیا اور دوسرا پہلی بار حکومت نے شفاف اور غیر جانبدارانہ انتخابات کروائے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 20, 2021

He said that for the first time, powers were being transferred directly to the elected representatives at the tehsil level and for the first time the government held fair and transparent elections.

He said otherwise it was easy to have a dictator in the case of the Chief Minister and run the business which was the tradition of PPP and PML-N.

Taking a jibe on the PPP he said that the people of Sindh were still suffering from this attitude.

