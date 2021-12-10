PM Imran inaugurates Green Line Bus project in Karachi

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday has inaugurated first phase of long-awaited Green Line Bus project in Karachi.

The project, completed at a huge cost of 35.5 billion rupees, is a valuable gift by the federal government for the people of Sindh, particularly the residents of Karachi.

Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System project will provide modern travel facilities to one hundred and thirty five thousand passengers daily in the western and central districts of Karachi, making their access to Central Business District easy and safe.

This service comprises 80 hybrid buses and the fare is expected to be between Rs15 and Rs55. The passengers can buy tickets through mobile application, debit and credit cards.

Green Line Bus service will be on trial till December 25. This project connects 22 stations between Surjani Town and Numaish Chowrangi.

The project has been implemented by the Ministry of Planning and Development through Sindh Infrastructure Development Company on the special interest of Minster for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

