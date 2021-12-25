PM Imran Khan announces new party structure for PTI

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has announced new structure of the party.

According to details Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the chairman of the ruling PTI, has announced the new party structure a day after dissolving all the PTI bodies following a setback in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local bodies elections

Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet, said that Asad Umar has been appointed as Secretary General of the party while Pervaiz Khattak will be Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President, Ali Zaidi of Sindh, Qasim Surri of Balochistan, Shafqat Mahmood of Punjab and Khusro Bakhtiyar of South Punjab.

The minister further said that Imran Khan has nominated Aamer Mehmood Kiani for Additional Secretary General of the party.

چئرمین تحریک انصاف جناب عمران خان نے عامر محمود کیانی کو پارٹی کا ایڈیشنل سیکرٹری جنرل نامزد کیا ہے https://t.co/MHsL3c1dSf — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 25, 2021

A day earlier, Chaudhry said that Imran Khan had expressed anger over meritless distribution of tickets in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local governemnt polls.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that PTI does not believe in family politics. “There will be no difference between PTI and other parties, if the practices of distributing tickets to family members were not stopped,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

