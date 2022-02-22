PM Imran Khan to embark on two-day Russia visit from Feb 23

Prime Minister Imran Khan, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, will pay an official two-day visit to Russia from February 23-24.

According o APP Bilateral Summit will be the highlight of the visit of PM Imran Khan, who will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the members of his cabinet, a statement from the Foreign Office said.

During the summit meeting, the two leaders will review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation, the FO statement said.

“They will also have wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan,” the statement added.

Pakistan and Russia enjoy friendly relations marked by mutual respect, trust and convergence of views on a range of international and regional issues.

The visit of the prime minister will contribute to further deepening of the multifaceted Pakistan-Russia bilateral relationship and enhancement of mutual cooperation in diverse fields, it added.

On February 24, PM Imran Khan will lay a floral wreath at the monument of heroes killed in World War II. Following this, the prime minister will meet with the Russian president at 1 pm.

During the meetings, PM Imran Khan will reiterate his resolve to complete the Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline (PSGP) project, sources told Geo News, adding that the project is very important for Islamabad and the county is committed to the speedy completion of the project.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar, Abdul Razak Dawood, Moeed Yousuf and others will be accompany the premier during the visit.

