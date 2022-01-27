Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken note of the violence used by Sindh police again MQM’s peaceful protest against Sindh’s Local Government Law.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Prime Minister said he has called for a report from the Interior Ministry, Sindh Chief Secretary and Sindh Inspector General.

I have taken note of the violence used by Sindh police against MQM’s peaceful protest against Sindh’s LG law, & have called for a report from Interior Ministry, Sindh CS & Sindh IG. Will take necessary action against those responsible after receiving these reports. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 27, 2022

He said necessary action will be taken against those responsible after receiving the report.

