PM Imran takes notice of Sindh police violence against MQM protest

PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken note of the violence used by Sindh police again MQM’s peaceful protest against Sindh’s Local Government Law.

In a tweet on Thursday, the Prime Minister said he has called for a report from the Interior Ministry, Sindh Chief Secretary and Sindh Inspector General.

He said necessary action will be taken against those responsible after receiving the report.

