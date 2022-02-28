PM Imran to address nation today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today [Monday].

Confirming this in a tweet, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the Prime Minister in his address will take the nation into confidence about economic and international challenges in the wake of Russia-Ukraine conflict.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان آج شام قوم سے خطاب کریں گے، وزیر اعظم روس اور یوکرائین تنازعے کے بعد معیشت اور عالمی چیلنجز پر قوم کو اعتماد میں لیں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 28, 2022

