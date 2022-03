Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation tonight.

This was confirmed by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain in a tweet on Thursday.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان آج رات قوم سے خطاب کریں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 31, 2022

Read full story