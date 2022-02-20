PM Imran’s upcoming Russia visit of great significance: Chinese Scholar

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming official visit to Russia would be historic and of great strategic significance.

This was stated by Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law and Senior Fellow of the Charhar Institute Cheng Xizhong.

He said after 23 years, Russia has invited a Pakistani leader, which reflected Imran Khan’s dynamic leadership.

The Chinese Professor said President Vladimir Putin has great respect for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the voice of Pakistani leader is always acknowledged at the world level which enhances the dignity of Pakistani people and nation.

Read full story