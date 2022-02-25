PM invites Russian businessmen to invest in diverse sectors of Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government wants to open up Pakistan for the Russian investors, assuring they will be facilitated in every possible manner.

Addressing Pakistani and Russian business community in Moscow, he invited the Russian businessmen to invest in diverse sectors of Pakistan including oil and gas, agriculture, railways, energy, IT, Pharma, textiles, military technologies, steels and automotive.

He also called upon Pakistani entrepreneurs to have more interaction with businesses in Russia.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan will be hosting a gathering of investors by the end of March and the Russian investors are also invited to attend the moot. He said it will be a time for the Russian investors to explore the possibilities of investment in Pakistan.

Imran Khan said connectivity between Pakistan, Central Asian States and Russia holds immense opportunities.

