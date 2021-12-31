PM launches distribution of “revolutionary” Sehat Card for entire Punjab population

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday launched the distribution of Naya Pakistan National Sehat Card among the entire population of Punjab province enabling every family to avail medical treatment of up to Rs1 million a year at both government and private hospitals.

Calling it a “revolutionary step”, the prime minister said, “neither everyone can take, nor any of the governments in the past took such a bold decision of providing Rs 1 million health insurance to the entire population.”

Addressing the launching ceremony, he lauded the Punjab chief minister, health minister and the whole team involved and said the Punjab government had moved on the course which would uplift the country, in pursuance of the forefathers’ vision to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.

He said under the program 30 million families would benefit from the health insurance facility which would cost Rs 400 billion to the government.

