PM ready to share letter, encompassing threats to his government with CJP: Asad

Planning Minister Asad Umar says Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to share with the Chief Justice of Pakistan the letter he talked about at a public gathering in Islamabad, encompassing threats to his government.

Addressing a joint news conference, along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said this threating letter is a reality and he has himself read it multiple times. He said the decision to share it with the Chief Justice is aimed at doing away with the misgivings surrounding the letter.

Denying to disclose the source of the letter, Asad Umar said it was received well before filing of the no-confidence motion by the opposition. He said there is a clear mention of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the letter. He said it has categorically been stated in the letter that failure of the no-confidence motion will have serious consequences.

He said content of the letter is directly linked with the foreign policy of Pakistan. He said there is no doubt in it that the no-confidence motion and foreign hand are interlinked.

Talking about the elements behind the letter, the Planning Minister said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is directly involved in this conspiracy, while senior leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement is also aware of the matter.

Asad Umar expressed the belief that members of the National Assembly, irrespective of their political affiliations, will think twice before supporting any move to undermine Pakistan’s independence and sovereignty.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Imran Khan is a courageous leader and he always takes along the masses.

Read full story