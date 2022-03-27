PM reaffirms resolve to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the resolve to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state on pattern of the State of Madina as established by Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Addressing a mammoth public rally of PTI entitled “Amr Bil Maroof” in Islamabad on Sunday, he said corrupt elements have been plundering the national wealth for thirty years and now they are trying to blackmail him by moving a no-confidence motion against him.

Imran Khan said he will not compromise on supremacy of law to put the powerful under the ambit of law that is why no NRO will be given to corrupt.

The Prime Minister said the government introduced universal health coverage, allocated massive funds under Ehsaas Programme, and provided interest-free easy loans to youth under Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Imran Khan said with the growth in tax collection, the government gave a subsidy of 2.5 billion rupees, reducing the prices of petrol, diesel and electricity.

