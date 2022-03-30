PM reiterates Pak’s position for resolution of Ukraine conflict through dialogue

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated Pakistan’s principled position in support of immediate cessation of hostilities and resolution of Russian-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Talking to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskii on telephone, he expressed deep regret over continuity of the military conflict in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister said that he has been persistently highlighting the adverse economic impact of the conflict on the developing countries, manifested in rising prices of oil and commodities.

Imran Khan underlined that non-partisan countries like Pakistan are in a position to play a helpful role in reinforcing efforts for cessation of hostilities and a diplomatic solution.

Emphasizing the importance of humanitarian relief for the civilians in Ukraine, the Prime Minister underlined that Pakistan dispatched two C-130 planes with humanitarian relief assistance for people in Ukraine.

Imran Khan thanked for the support extended by Ukrainian authorities to evacuate Pakistani students and nationals as well as the embassy staff.

