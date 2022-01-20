PM reviews Ravi Urban Development, Central Business District projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan says Ravi Urban Development and Central Business District projects are of vital importance to the country and especially for Lahore to control congestion and pollution there.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad today to review progress on the projects. The Prime Minister said government has no self-interest but only working for welfare of masses and action will be taken against officials not adhering to projects’ timelines.

He said government has revitalized dead capital to earn revenues and has initiated landmark construction projects that no previous government planned in last 20 years.

The Prime Minister said these projects will substantially reduce pollution levels due to inclusion of green spaces, waste management, clean energy sources and eco-friendly international best practices.

The Prime Minister directed Punjab Government to actively pursue legal cases pending against these projects.

Earlier, the meeting was briefed that green spaces have been reserved in all projects and clean technologies would be used to ensure eco-friendly construction.

It was apprised that 7 international groups have participated in establishment of a waste treatment plant in Ravi Urban Development project and agreements have been reached with international organizations including UN-HABITAT to comply with international green standards.

The meeting was also updated regarding components of Ravi Urban Development project to be considered for inclusion in CPEC project.

The meeting was informed that 1500 kanals Chaharbagh Residential project has been launched with 3000 apartments and 1000 low cost apartments and 17,500 applications have been received for balloting to be held next month.

Read full story