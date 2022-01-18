PM stresses need of investment in technology sector to create employment

Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the need of investment in technology sector to create employment for youth and improve the national economy.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Pakistan Digital City Special Technology Zone in Haripur, he called for exploiting the potential of youth in technology sector to benefit the country.

The Prime Minister said the Special Technology Zone is a complete ecosystem which will have a positive impact on next generations.

He said in the past, the highly educated youths remained unemployed as the institutions had no connection with the market. However, he said projects like Special Technology Zones would open up new avenues for their employment.

Imran Khan said the present government removed impediments in technology sector which took the growth to 45 percent and is expected to touch 75 percent mark this year.

