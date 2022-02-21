PM to address E-Commerce Pakistan Convention in Islamabad today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address E-Commerce Pakistan Convention in Islamabad on Monday.

This was announced by Senator Faisal Javed Khan in a tweet on Monday.

He further said Pakistan witnessed an exponential growth in E-Commerce sector in recent past, which will also help attract international payment gateways offer through services here.

He said 45 percent increase in our E-Commerce market contributed to worldwide growth rate of 29 percent in 2021.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan said Pakistan hits its highest ever IT exports in six months. He said IT exports during FY 21-22 increased by 36 percent.

He expressed hope that Pakistan will be able to cross 3.5 billion dollar mark during this financial year.

We are also now the third largest big economy globally.

