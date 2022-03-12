PM to address public gathering in Hafizabad on Sunday

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Hafizabad tomorrow (Sunday) to address mammoth public gathering.

Talking to newsmen in Hafizabad today, he said entire nation is supporting the Prime Minister and opposition will fail in their nefarious designs.

He said the Prime Minister successfully addressed internal and external threats being faced by Pakistan.

The Minister of State said nobody will be allowed to create chaos and anarchy and take law into his hands.

Replying to a question, he said development projects worth billions of rupees have been launched in Punjab including Hafizabad for welfare of masses.

To another question, Farrukh Habib said the government reduced prices of petroleum products to facilitate the people.

Read full story