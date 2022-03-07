PM to inaugurate Ehsaas Riayat Rashan Program today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Ehsaas Riayat Rashan Program in in Islamabad today [Monday].

Under the Prime Minister’s vision of poverty alleviation, thirty percent monthly subsidy will be provided to twenty million families on daily use items.

The targeted subsidy programme will effectively lower the price of essential commodities like wheat flour, cooking oil, ghee and pulses.

Under the programme, 106 billion rupees will be spent on provision of subsidies to 20 million eligible families.

The Kafaalat Cash Assistance Program worth 71 billion rupees will also be started under Ehsaas Kafalat Scheme.

