PM to inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans under Kamyab Pakistan Program today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the issuance of interest-free loans under Kamyab Pakistan Program at a ceremony in Islamabad today.

Kamyab Pakistan Program is part of the Prime Minister’s Vision for Poverty Alleviation under which loans worth 407 billion rupees would be disbursed among the youths, women, farmers and for construction of low-income houses during the next two years.

The main objective of Kamyab Pakistan Program is to provide relief to the lower class and promote economic growth.

Read full story