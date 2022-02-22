PM to launch e-passport service to facilitate people soon: Rashid Ahmad

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch e-passport service to facilitate the people after his return from Russia.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said thirteen new passport offices will be established in Sindh whilst twenty eight Identity Card Stations of NADRA are also being established in the four provinces.

The Interior Minister reaffirmed the commitment to crush the foreign funded terrorists. He said Radd-ul-Fasaad operation secured the country and we pay tributes to the sacrifices of security personnel.

Regarding the upcoming visit of Australian cricket team, the Interior Minister said excellent arrangements have been made for their security.

As regards the political situation, Sheikh Rashid said the opposition parties will not get anything from their protest campaigns. He said there no confidence motion will also face defeat.

