PM urges int’l community to provide immediate humanitarian relief to millions of Afghans

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the international community to provide immediate humanitarian relief to millions of Afghans on the brink of starvation.

In a tweet today [Saturday], he said there is an urgency and obligation for the international community under the unanimously adopted UN principle of Responsibility To Protect.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 22, 2022

