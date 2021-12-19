PM urges OIC role against Islamophobia through intellectual response

Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that amidst the growing Islamophobia, the OIC shoudl play a role to delink Islam with radicalization and make the West understand, through intellectual response, about the Muslims’ love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The prime minister, in his keynote address at the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers, said the refugee crisis in the West exacerbated the situation.

He said through the platforms like the UN, the OIC should make the Western people understand rather than growing gap between Muslims and Non-Muslims.

He told the gathering that Islamophobia started reaching a dangerous level after 9/11 when Islam was connected with terrorism and radicalization which made the lives of Muslims living in the West more difficult.

“This term radical Islam has to be delinked,” he said adding the people in the West don’t understand the reaction among Muslims as they had a different approach to the religion.

The prime minister said Pakistan had formed a Rahmatullil Alamin Authority to coordinate with world Muslim scholars and consider the intellectual response to the subjects like cartoons or insulting of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Moreover, the Authority would also raise the morality and ethics of society by teachings Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) to the people besides bringing unity in the society.

