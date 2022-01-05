PM vows to improve connectivity on western side in order to uplift backward areas

Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to improve connectivity on the western side in order to uplift the backward and neglected areas of the country.

He made the remarks whilst inaugurating 293 kilometer long Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan motorway in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said connecting the tribal areas and Balochistan with road infrastructure will bring a revolution in the country and ensure a bright future.

The Prime Minister said the completion of the first phase of western route under China Pakistan Economic Corridor project will accrue many benefits and ensure economic development in the backward areas.

Emphasizing the need for inclusive development, Imran Khan said our effort is prepare such a development process wherein no region lags behind in development. He said the State of Madina was the most successful model in the world as it uplifted the common man and ensured rule of law and meritocracy.

Imran Khan pointed out that regardless of inflation, the present government has completed the road infrastructure projects at less cost than the previous regime. He regretted that roads were constructed in the past to mint money whilst ignoring regions such as Balochistan. He said today the revenue of National Highway Authority has increased because the corruption has been reduced through the use of latest technology.

The Prime Minister said we have also introduced health card scheme to develop a better healthcare system. He said all the households in Punjab will be provided with health cards by March this year. He said this scheme will encourage the private sector to establish health facilities in neglected areas.

In his remarks on the occasion, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said we have completed road infrastructure projects of 2032 kilometer in three years’ time whilst the previous government in the same period completed road projects of 947 kilometer. He said at present work on various projects spreading over 1667 kilometer is also in progress.

The Minister for Communications said the revenue of NHA has been increased to one hundred and twenty five percent.

