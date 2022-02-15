PM’s upcoming Russia visit to give impetus to bilateral ties: FM

Foreign Minister shah Mahmood Qureshi says upcoming visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Russia will give impetus to bilateral relations in diverse sectors.

In a statement, he said during the visit, the Prime Minister will hold talks with the Russian leadership on bilateral cooperation, including North-South Gas Pipeline project.

Talking about upcoming meeting of OIC’s Foreign Ministers in Islamabad, he said the foreign delegates will visit Pakistan on 22nd of next month to attend the meeting and will also witness National Day parade on 23rd of next month.

About Afghanistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said entire world acknowledges that Pakistan assisted in evacuation of more than 90,000 people from the war-torn country.

Read full story