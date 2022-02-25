PM’s visit to Russia manifests Pakistan’s endeavour for peace: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his principled stance in Moscow that use of force is no solution to any conflict; and Russia and Ukraine should resolve the issue through dialogue.

In his tweets, he said the Prime Minister’s visit to Russia manifests that Pakistan has been endeavouring for sustainable peace & stability and economic progress.

The Minister of State said this has also helped us strengthen our position at diplomatic level keeping our national interest supreme.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا دورہ روس اس بات کاثبوت ہے کہ پاکستان علاقائی امن وسلامتی اوراقتصادی ترقی کیلئے تنازعات کے بجائے پائیدار امن کے لیے کوشاں ہے۔

اپنے قومی مفادات کو مقدم رکھتے ہوئےسفارتی سطح پر ہمیں اپنی پوزیشن مستحکم کرنے میں مددبھی ملی ہے۔ — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) February 24, 2022

Read full story