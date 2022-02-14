PNS ASLAT VISITS OMAN AS PART OF REGIONAL MARITIME SECURITY PATROL

Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT visited Port Muscat, Oman during deployment on Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) in North Arabian Sea. Upon arrival at Muscat, the ship was received by Director Maritime Security Center (Oman) and officials from Royal Navy of Oman.

During the visit, Commanding Officer of PNS ASLAT called on Director Maritime Security Center and DG Operations & Plans of Royal Navy of Oman. During the interactions, matters of mutual interests were discussed and enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed. On the occasion Commanding Officer of PNS ASLAT conveyed good wishes of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Oman and the Royal Oman Navy.

During the port visit, table top discussions on professional matters and bilateral interactions were held. Pakistan Navy Ship’s crew was afforded opportunity to visit various facilities and installations at Muscat port for orientation.

Pakistan Navy believes in promoting peace and is committed to maritime security and order at sea. The port visit to Muscat will contribute in strengthening the bilateral diplomatic ties and further enhance interoperability between both navies.

Director General Public Relations (Navy)

