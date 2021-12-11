PNS TUGHRIL participates in MALPAK-III bilateral exercise

Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) TUGHRIL has participated in the bilateral exercise MALPAK-III jointly conducted by Malaysian and Pakistan Navy on completion of its visit to Malaysia.

Earlier, on its arrival at the port as part of good will visit, Pakistan diplomatic officials and hosting Navy warmly welcomed the ship at the Port.

In a statement, the Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said that visit of PNS TUGHRIL and its participation in maritime exercise will further promote the existing close relations between the two countries.

