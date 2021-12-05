Police arrest six more main accused in Sialkot incident

Police have arrested six more main accused in connection with the Sialkot incident, while more raids are being carried out to arrest the remaining culprits.

According to a spokesman of Punjab Police, the accused were identified in the videos torturing the foreign citizen.

The spokesman said the main role of nineteen accused has come forth, amongst the total 124 accused persons arrested so far.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed to speed up legal action against the accused and probe the incident through the use of modern technology.

He said the Chief Minister and IG police Punjab are personally monitoring the whole investigation process and Chief Minister has assigned a task to Secretary Prosecution to prosecute the whole case.

