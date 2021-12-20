Power tariff likely to see another hike of Rs4.33 per unit

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has filed an application on rising electricity prices by Rs4.33 pertaining to the fuel adjustments bills for the month of November.

According to details, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will hear the meeting on December 29.

As per details shared by CPPA, during the month of November electricity by using water 33.21 per cent, coal 16.26 percent, Francis oil 1.71 and local gas 12.89 per cent was generated.

Meanwhile 14.25 per cent of electricity was generated by LNG and 17.51 per cent by atomic fuel.

Earlier in November, NEPRA had fixed the reference fuel expenditure by Rs3.73 per unit and generated 8 billion and 24 hundred thousand units electricity. It is pertinent to mention here that the expenditure of electricity is 66 billion and 52 hundred thousand units electricity.

Moreover, the electricity prices were previously increased pertaining to the October’s adjustment bills by Rs4.74 while with the current increase, an extra expense of Rs40 billion will have to be tolerated by the consumers.

Read full story