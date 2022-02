Senior politician and former interior minister Rehman Malik passed away at the age of 70 on Wednesday morning.

The PPP senator had been hospitalised in Islamabad as he had developed COVID-19-related complications and his lungs had been severely affected, his spokesperson, Riaz Ahmad Turi, confirmed.

He is survived by his widow and two sons.

On February 1, PPP Senator Sehar Kamran had announced on Twitter that Malik’s condition had deteriorated because of which he was put on a ventilator.

Read full story