President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed the need for change in the current exploitative world order, where big economies like India are accommodated by the world powers.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said the current global order is based on vested interests and Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a best position of not becoming anyone’s party.

The President, referring to destruction in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and some other countries, regretted that the United States and the West do not want any war in their own countries but use other regions, especially the Islamic countries, for wars and conflicts.

Further referring to the double standards, he said the United States was not worried about human rights of women and children during its presence in Afghanistan, but started worrying about it immediately after leaving the country.

To a question, Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan can achieve progress and prosperity and emerge as a front-line state in the list of developed nations through enhanced development in Information Technology.

