President Dr. Arif Alvi has called for developing and training human resource of the country in the field of emerging technologies such as blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, cyber security and Big Data to meet requirements of 4th Industrial revolution.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of blockchain experts, in Islamabad on Monday.

The President underlined the need for creating awareness about the importance and utility of blockchain technology so that the public and private sectors could benefit from it.

President Arif Alvi noted that blockchain technology could become a powerful tool for tracking transactions, reducing corruption and increasing transparency in public and private sectors.

He highlighted the fact that during the past year, Pakistani startups had been able to attract valuable international investments in the IT sector.

Read full story