President emphasizes promotion of love, peace among humanity

President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasized the need of promoting the message of love and peace for all humanity as preached by our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Sallahu Alaihe wa Alehi Wassalam Khatam-un-Nabiyyeen) and the Jesus Christ for a peaceful society.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with Christmas in Islamabad, he said peace and love for all humanity was the message of Hazarat Essa A.S and we should follow these noble footsteps to ensure a peace loving society in our country.

The President commended the sincere efforts of Christian Community for development of the country.

Earlier, the President and Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri alongwith Christian leaders cut the Christmas cake on the occasion.

