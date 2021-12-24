President urges overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan emerging as Asia’s premier trade hub

President Dr. Arif Alvi has urged overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan which is fast emerging as Asia’s premier investment and trade hub.

He was talking to a delegation of US based overseas Pakistanis-led by President Aspire Pakistan Hassan Syed, in Islamabad.

He emphasized the need to link up Pakistani Diaspora with the industry, academia, experts and the relevant organizations in Pakistan for proper utilization of their intellectual and business talent.

The President said Pakistan is improving and training its available human resource by imparting them contemporary skills and modern education.

He further said steps are being taken for digitalization of economy to boost foreign direct investment in the country.

