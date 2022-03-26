Private credit off take reached to Rs 911 bln : Shaukat Tarin

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin here on Saturday said private credit off take during the period from July-March 11, 2022 was recorded at Rs 911 billion against Rs. 357 billion of same period last year.

He said the substantial increase was indicating robust economic activity. Meanwhile, the government had retired Rs 291 billion to State Bank of Pakistan, creating room for private sector, he added.

