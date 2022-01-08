Promotion of e-sports to help attract foreign investment in country: President

President Dr Arif Alvi says promotion of e-sports will help attract foreign investment in the country.

In a virtual message at the opening of e-sports tournament in Islamabad on Saturday, he expressed satisfaction that investment is taking place in the special technology zone, including in the fast growing industry of video gaming.

The President said Pakistan has huge talent in software and e-sports development.

Meanwhile, a documentary, released by the Presidency, has highlighted the dynamic and leading role played by the President Dr Arif Alvi, for resolving various national and international issues during the last one year.

The documentary, on activities of 2021, provides a brief insight into the activities of the President on an array of issues, including Covid -19, economy, women education, skills development, IT education, Kashmir issue and Islamophobia

