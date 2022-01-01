PROMOTIONS IN PAKISTAN NAVY

Two officers of Pakistan Navy promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral with immediate effect.

Rear Admiral Faisal Amin got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1992. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Command & Staff College, Quetta, National Defence University, Islamabad and Royal College of Defence Studies, United Kingdom.

The Admiral has an illustrious naval career covering vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His major Command appointments include Commanding of PN Ships RAJSHAHI & ALAMGIR and 18th Destroyer Squadron. His prominent Staff appointments include Director Naval Developmental Plans (Platform), Principal Secretary to the Chief of the Naval Staff and Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Operations) at Naval Headquarter, Islamabad. Currently, Rear Admiral Faisal Amin is appointed as Additional Secretary – III at Minister of Defence. The Admiral is a recipient of Sitara-i-lmtiaz (Military).

Rear Admiral Syed Faisal Ali Shah was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1992. The Flag Officer’s distinguished academic career includes MSc in Defence & Strategic Studies from Quaid e Azam University Islamabad Masters in War Studies (Maritime) from Bahria University, Master of Military Studies from US and M Phil in Public Policy & Strategic Security Management from National Defence University, Islamabad. He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, US Marine Corps Command & Staff College and National Defence University Islamabad.

The Admiral has a vast experience of command and staff appointments which include command of a Marines Operational unit, Commander West and Commander Creeks. He has also served as Director Marines & Special Service Group (Navy) at Naval Headquarters as well as Naval & Air Attaché of Pakistan in Iran. Rear Admiral Syed Faisal Ali Shah is presently appointed as Director General Joint Cantonment Gwadar (DGJCG) at Joint Staff Headquarters. The Admiral is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Director General Public Relations (Navy)

Read full story