Provision of gas to domestic consumers govt’s top priority: Hammad

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar says the government has achieved remarkable success in its three years tenure regarding economic growth rate of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said every sector is showing positive results.

He said the increase in remittances, exports and foreign reserves as well as improvement in stock exchange and agriculture sector are the results of prudent policies of incumbent government.

Replying to a question, the Minister said provision of gas to domestic consumers is top most priority of the government.

He said uninterrupted gas supply is being ensured to domestic and industry sectors for the last three years.

Read full story