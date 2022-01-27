PSL 2022 kicks off with colorful opening ceremony

Pakistan Super League 7th edition kicked off at National Stadium Karachi on Thursday evening with a spectacular opening ceremony.

PSL 7 anthem artists Atif Aslam and Aima Baig performed in colourful opening ceremony.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special message to PSL teams was also played during the ceremony, followed by a vibrant fireworks display.

“I am opening the seventh PSL and I hope every team fights till the last ball and entertains the public,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a video message.

