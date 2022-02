In the second phase of the 7th edition of Pakistan Super League at Lahore, Lahore Qalandar beat Multan Sultans by 52 runs.

Earlier, Batting first, Lahore Qalandars scored 182 runs on the loss of four wickets in alloted twenty overs.

In reply Multan Sultans could score 130 runs in 19.3 overs all out.

