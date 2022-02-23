PSL 7: Multan Sultan’s Tim David tests positive for Covid-19

Multan Sultans’ all-rounder Tim David has returned a positive test for Covid-19 as per the sources.

The defending champions suffered a major blow ahead of today’s qualifier against Lahore Qalandars as Tim David, who has been a consistent match-winner throughout the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League, tested positive for Covid-19.

However, there has not been any official confirmation by the team management.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi has also suffered three major setbacks as Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, and Sohail Khan also returned a positive Covid-19 test.

Other than the players, one support staff member and former cricketer Hashim Amla also tested positive for Covid-19.

Peshawar Zalmi is set to play against Islamabad United who themselves are struck by injuries, in eliminator 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on February 24.

