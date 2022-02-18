PSL7: MS will take on QG, LQ to face KK today

In the 7th edition of Pakistan Super League, two matches will be played at Gaddafi stadium Lahore today (Friday).

In the first match, Multan Sultan will take on Quetta Gladiators at 2:30pm while the second match will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings at 07:30pm.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi defeated Islamabad United by 10 runs in Lahore last night.

Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi scored 206/8 runs in allotted twenty overs.

In reply, Islamabad United could score 196 runs for the loss of seven in twenty overs.

