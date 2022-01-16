PTI always believes in supremacy of law : Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is a democratic party which always believed in supremacy of law.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said difference of opinion is the beauty of democracy.

The Minister said PTI government strongly believes in democratic norms and everyone has right to freely express opinion in the party.

Replying to a question, he said all political allied parties are fully intact with the government and the incumbent government is not scared of any tactic of the opposition.

