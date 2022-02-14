PTI bags most votes in first phase of local bodies’ elections in KP: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says the PTI once again bagged the most votes in first phase of local bodies’ elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a news conference along with Senator Faisal Javed Khan and Kanwal Shauzab in Islamabad on Monday, he said PPP and PML-N have been eliminated from KP.

The Minister of State said opposition parties are working on one agenda of getting NRO. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has worked against these mafias since last twenty five years. He said all those who have plundered the national exchequer will have to face accountability.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan will spearhead the PTI’s public contact campaign starting from Mandi Bahauddin on Friday.

Federal Minister for planning Asad Umar scoffed at JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman over defeat in DIK and congratulated Umar Amin Gandapur on a clear victory.

Asad Umar, in a Tweet said that Maulana is not even capable of maintaining a victory in his hometown and is going to dislodge the government.

First, he [Fazl-ur-Rehman] was defeated in general elections by the PTI and now in the local body in his hometown, Great Umar Amin Gandapur, he wrote.

گھر سنبھل نہیں رہا اور مولانا حکومت گرانے نکلے ہیں. پہلے جنرل الیکشن اور اب مقامی حکومت الیکشن میں تحریک انصاف کے ہاتھوں گھر کے حلقے میں شکست. زبردست علی امین گنڈاپور. چھا گیا چیتا — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) February 13, 2022

